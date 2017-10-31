Chiloba risks six month jail for court contempt – Kenya Broadcasting Corporation
Chiloba risks six month jail for court contempt
The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba risks a six month jail term if found in contempt of court. Transcend Media wants Chiloba fined or committed to civil jail for defying a court order to pay 150 …
Company wants Chiloba jailed over Ksh.150 million debt
Media company demands Sh150Mn from IEBC for 2013 services
Kenya: Transcend Media Sues IEBC Over Sh150 Million Debt
