Chris Brown Releases New Album “Heartbreak On A Full Moon”

American singer and songwriter Christopher Maurice Brown, known popularly by his stage name Chris Brown, has released a new album titled Heartbreak on a Full Moon.

Heartbreak on a Full Moon is his eighth studio album and has been released on digital platforms. the physical album will be released on November 3, 2017, by RCA Records.

The album is packed with songs — a whole 45 tracks — and will take you nearly 2 hours 40 minutes to listen to from start to finish.

Brown features big artists like Dej Loaf, Lil Yachty, Usher, Gucci Mane, Yo Gotti, Kodak Black, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Jhene Aiko, R Kelly and many more.

Brown released three tracks from the album two days ago: Pull Up, Everybody Knows and Hope You Do.

The physical, double-CD edition arrives on November 3. But if you can’t wait until then, you can stream Heartbreak on a Full Moon below.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

