Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Chukwuma Soludo predicts the party to win Anambra Election

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, on Saturday, is optimistic that the All Progressive Grand Alliance ( APGA ) would rule Anambra State for 50 years. Soludo also predicted economic greatness for the state, adding that the development road map of the incumbent governor, Willie Obiano, must be sustained. The …

The post Chukwuma Soludo predicts the party to win Anambra Election appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.