Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Commercial motorcyclist commits suicide in Ibadan over strange illness

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Residents of Oke-Seni area in Ibadan North West Local Government of Oyo State were shocked when they received the news about a 43-year-old commercial motorcyclist, Adebisi Adesina, who committed suicide by hanging himself. Many people including the early callers to the area could not hide their feeling as they were shocked to see the dead […]

Commercial motorcyclist commits suicide in Ibadan over strange illness

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.