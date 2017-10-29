CONCERN OVER GLORIA IBRU’S NEW LOOK

“I’m fat, but I’m thin inside. Has it ever struck you that there’s a thin man inside every fat man, just as they say there’s a statue inside every block of stone,” said the late British writer George Orwell. Years after his witty rhetoric, his brittle wit rings true in the world of Gloria Ibru, daughter of Oloorogun Micheal Ibru.

Gloria has achieved in a few months what a number of people fight a futile battle against all their lives: weight loss. She has gone through a remarkable transformation burning off many calories in a few months, thus attesting to the fact that anything can be achieved with confidence and determination.

The magic lies in her very strenuous but rewarding exercise schedule. Intense as it is, Gloria keeps going, spurred by the desire to burn off the very deadly calories that might still be lurking anywhere in her body.

In the wake of her astounding reduction in size, a lot of news have been flying around that Gloria weight lost has nothing to do with exercise but a strange illness. Have you seen Gloria lately? If yes, you would almost believe the latter assertion. However, a time also was when her band, G-Notes, was not just a toast of fun lovers, but was also the favourite of top celebrities who had penchant for brilliant live band performance. Those were the glorious days of Gloria. If what her fans and friends are saying is anything to go by, then her once popular band G-Notes is almost comatose as her musical career is careening off course.

