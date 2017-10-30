Concession granted to matriculants following farmers’ march on highways – Citizen
|
Citizen
|
Concession granted to matriculants following farmers' march on highways
Citizen
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi speaks during a media briefing at Mahlube Secondary School in Mamelodi East on 16 October 2017. The MEC's visit follows an alleged sexual assault of a pupil of the school by one of the school's private security …
Grade 12 learners delayed by farmers' protests still allowed to write exams
Pupils affected by #BlackMonday allowed to write exams
Gr 12 learners allowed to write maths despite being late
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!