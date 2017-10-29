Conte Backs Misfiring Morata

Antonio Conte has come to the aid of misfiring Chelsea striker, Alvaro Morata and believes he needs more time, as he is still recovering from injury.

Morata missed a glorious one on one opportunity, had a goal ruled out for offside and Begovic saved one, all in the first half of the 1-0 win over Bournemouth.

However, the Spain international provided the assist for Hazard. And Conte was satisfied with his display.

“Honestly, I’m happy with his commitment, his desire, his will to fight,” Conte said of Morata at his post-match media conference.

“For sure, he can do better but, don’t forget, he is recovering from a muscular problem.

“When you have this type of problem, it needs a bit of time to come back to the best physical condition.

“But I’m very happy with his performance. He recovered very important balls a lot of times in transition.”

