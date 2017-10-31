Pages Navigation Menu

CORRUPTION: Olanipekun recommends education as best weapon

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado-Ekiti—A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Wole Olanipekun, has declared that education remains the best weapon against social ills, including corruption, saying the country’s approach in winning the war will remain cosmetic until education is declared free for youths at all cadres of academic institutions.

The legal luminary made statement in Ikere Ekiti over the weekend during this year’s edition of Wole Olanipekun Scholarship Scheme,  adding that over 250 students of tertiary institutions have benefited from the gesture since inception in 1996.

Olanipekun, who prayed for more public spirited individuals to join him in the task of giving succour and hope to the underprivileged,  promised to continue to support indigent students to attain their dreams of becoming great in life, in line with public-private partnership policy.

