Corruption: South Korean Prosecutors Demand 10-Year Prison Term For Lotte Chairman
South Korean Prosecutors on Monday demanded a 10-year prison term for Chairman of Lotte Group, Shin Dong-bin, over management corruption.
The Seoul prosecution demanded 10 years in prison for chairman of the country’s fifth-largest family-run conglomerate, for embezzlement and breach of trust, according to local media reports.
It also asked the Seoul Central District Court to impose a fine of 100 billion won (90 million U.S. dollars) on Shin.
Shin, 63, was accused of offering tens of millions of dollars in illegitimate pay to the found family members of Lotte Group, while giving illegitimate business favours for the founding family-run companies.
He was also charged with helping a financial-distressed affiliate increase capital by issuing new stocks, which were bought by other financially-healthy affiliates of the Lotte Group. (NAN)
The post Corruption: South Korean Prosecutors Demand 10-Year Prison Term For Lotte Chairman appeared first on leadership.ng.
This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!