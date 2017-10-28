Cossy Orijakor to empower two fans with free shops for 2years after successful b*tt surgery
Nollywood actress, Cossy Orijakor who underwent a successful surgery yesterday to have her b*tt enlarged so as to balance it with her massive b**bs, will be empowering two of her fans by giving them free shops in Abuja for two years. Taking to her Instagram page today, she wrote: ‘Due to the Success of my …
