Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Cossy Orijakor to empower two fans with free shops for 2years after successful b*tt surgery

Posted on Oct 28, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nollywood actress, Cossy Orijakor who underwent a successful surgery yesterday to have her b*tt enlarged so as to balance it with her massive b**bs, will be empowering two of her fans by giving them free shops in Abuja for two years. Taking to her Instagram page today, she wrote: ‘Due to the Success of my …

The post Cossy Orijakor to empower two fans with free shops for 2years after successful b*tt surgery appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.