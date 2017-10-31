Cossy Orjaikor’s new Brazilian b*tt surgery Cost N1.5million

Actress Cossy Orjiakor recently made her b*tt changing procedure official and even gifted out two shops when she finished announcing it was a success. Insiders revealed that the actress was originally billed to pay the Hospital N1.8m but after due consultation, she was given a discount and she paid N1.5million for the whole procedure … …

The post Cossy Orjaikor’s new Brazilian b*tt surgery Cost N1.5million appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

