Cossy Orjiakor gifts out two shops in Abuja after a successful bum lift

Posted on Oct 28, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Controversial Nollywood actress, Cossy Orjiakor, prominent for her display of sultry photos of her gigantic boobs, will be gifting two shops in Abuja in celebration of a successful operation. Cossy had reportedly  undergone an operation to enlarge her bum in order to balance its size with her breasts. According to the actress, who shared the…

