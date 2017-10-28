Cossy Orjiakor gifts out two shops in Abuja after a successful bum lift

Controversial Nollywood actress, Cossy Orjiakor, prominent for her display of sultry photos of her gigantic boobs, will be gifting two shops in Abuja in celebration of a successful operation. Cossy had reportedly undergone an operation to enlarge her bum in order to balance its size with her breasts. According to the actress, who shared the…

The post Cossy Orjiakor gifts out two shops in Abuja after a successful bum lift appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

