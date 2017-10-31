Couple and 3 children found dead in Northern France

A couple and their three children were found dead in Nouvion-et-Catillon, Northern France, on Tuesday in an apparent “voluntary killing,’’ a local daily reported.

Earlier in the day, a farm worker discovered five bodies of a man and a woman both aged 47 years and their three children aged between 20 and 12 years, according to Le Parisien.

All the victims were shot dead, it added.

An investigation over “voluntary homicide’’ was opened while police are seeking “to establish precisely the chronology of the facts.’’

