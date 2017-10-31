Court dismisses petition against Governor Kingi’s win – Daily Nation
Court dismisses petition against Governor Kingi's win
Daily Nation
Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi when he was sworn in for a second term on August 22, 2017. A petition by a Jubilee Party supporter challenging his election has been dismissed with costs. PHOTOS | KAZUNGU SAMUEL | NATION MEDIA GROUP …
NASA allied governor off the hook after High Court struck out election petition challenging his win
