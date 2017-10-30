Pages Navigation Menu

CS Fred Matiang’i had visited Gatina Primary School – The Standard

Posted on Oct 30, 2017


CS Fred Matiang'i had visited Gatina Primary School
Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i's motorcade was Monday afternoon stoned by demonstrators in Kawangware, Nairobi shortly after visiting Gatina Primary School. CS Fred Matiang'i had visited Gatina Primary School to check on the progress of Kenya …
