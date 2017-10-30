Custody Of Children: Court Delivers Judgment Nov. 13

An Ikole-Ekiti Customary Court, in Ekiti, has reserved judgment in a case of disputed children custody until Nov. 13.

Mrs Sayo Akomolafe, had filed for divorce between her and her husband, Segun Akomolafe; and also requested the court to share custody of their six children between the parents.

But Segun, a welder on Monday, Oct.23, in a suit number CCL/35/17, told the court that his wife refused to obey its judgment in which she was requested to release custody of their first three children to him.

At the resumed hearing on Monday, the President of the three-man panel, Mrs Yemisi Ojo, after listening to the arguments of the parties, reserved judgment until Nov. 13

When the claim was read to the defendant, she admitted, but said it was the children that refuse to go to their father’s house.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that three of the affected children testified in the matter.

While the first child told the court that she wanted to stay with her mother, the second child said she preferred custody of her father.(NAN)