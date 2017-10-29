Da Giant returns with new single ‘Mamacita’ featuring Young John – Gistmaster (blog)
|
Gistmaster (blog)
|
Da Giant returns with new single 'Mamacita' featuring Young John
Gistmaster (blog)
Nigerian afro-pop artiste Da Giant returns with tuneful song dubbed 'Mamacita' featuring versatile music producer Young John – self-styled 'the wicked producer'. Da Giant. Having gone on short hiatus to perfect his craft, the Hits Branded Records …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!