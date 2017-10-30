Danfo buses will be replaced in January 2018 – Commissioner

The Lagos State commissioner for Information and Strategy Mr. Steve Ayorinde was a special guest at The Other News, a comic-talk show which was hosted by Okey Bakassi. The commissioner talks about the future of Yellow Buses and what the future holds. According to him, As from January 2018, the danfo buses will be replaced …

The post Danfo buses will be replaced in January 2018 – Commissioner appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

