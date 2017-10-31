Dangote Flour Mills excites investors,

THE BOARD of Dangote Flour Mills Plc has presented its financials for the nine-month ended September 30, 2017, indicating that its performance for the two previous quarters was not happenstance, that it is back for real and ready to made investors smile. According to the result, turnover and profit recorded three-digit growth, despite an equally […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

