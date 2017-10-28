Daniel Sturridge Happy To Reach Landmark Career Goals

Daniel Sturridge has revealed his delight after reaching 100 club career goals in Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Huddersfield.

Daniel Sturridge scored his team’s first of the match, before Roberto Firmino and Georginio Wijnaldum added to the tally

Sturridge has said that he is “grateful to God” for being allowed to reach the 100 mark, and the 28-year-old has vowed to continue finding the back of the net.

“I’m grateful to God for blessing me and allowing me to reach that amount of goals,” Sturridge told Liverpool’s official website.

“Hopefully there will be a lot more to come – there could’ve been a lot more but you can never look at the past, you look to the future and say hopefully I’ll be able to score another 100 before my career is over.”

The post Daniel Sturridge Happy To Reach Landmark Career Goals appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

