David De Gea Waiting For Improved Manchester United Contract Offer

David de Gea is reportedly waiting to hear from Manchester United as to when he will receive a new contract offer.

David De Gea is rumoured to still be a top target for Real Madrid, two years after a deadline-day switch to the Spanish giants fell through.

De Gea has two years left to run on his existing £190,000-a-week deal and, according to the Daily Star, he is willing to commit beyond 2019 if his wage demands are met.

United are currently focused on thrashing out terms with a number of out-of-contract players, however, with seven first-team stars free to leave the club at the end of the season as things stand.

The report suggests that De Gea, who has kept eight clean sheets in 10 Premier League games this term, will eventually be offered a contract putting him on a par with £275,000-a-week teammates Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku.

