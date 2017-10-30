Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Delhi: Nigerians clash with swords, knives in Saket hospital; staff hide in toilet – India Today

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in World | 0 comments


India Today

Delhi: Nigerians clash with swords, knives in Saket hospital; staff hide in toilet
India Today
Two gangs of Nigerian men clashed in a nursing home in Saket which forced the hospital staff to lock the premises and hide in washrooms to protect themselves. IndiaToday.in | Posted by: Ekta Handa. desk-itgd@intoday.com. New Delhi, October 30, 2017 …
Nigerian gangs clash with swords and cleavers at Delhi hospital; staff hide in toiletFirstpost
3 Nigerians injured in clash at south Delhi hospital, brawl caught on CCTVHindustan Times
Nigerian gang war in South Delhi hospital! Goons wield meat cleavers as staff hides in toiletsFinancial Express
NDTV –International Business Times, India Edition –NYOOOZ –India.com
all 18 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.