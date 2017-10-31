Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dentsu Aegis Network and MIT take a close look at Asia Pacific’s smart cities – Best Media Info

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Best Media Info

Dentsu Aegis Network and MIT take a close look at Asia Pacific's smart cities
Best Media Info
Dentsu Aegis Network has launched a new white paper examining the progress of Asia Pacific's smart cities, including local deep-dives into eight key markets in the region. In its third year, this series on Asia Pacific's digital disruption aims to
What does the future African city look like?ITWeb Africa
Korean Gov't to Accelerate Construction of Big Data-Based Smart CityBusinessKorea

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.