Deportivo Confirm Uzoho’s Super Eagles Call-up For Algeria, Argentina Clashes – Complete Sports Nigeria

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in Sports


Deportivo Confirm Uzoho's Super Eagles Call-up For Algeria, Argentina Clashes
Complete Sports Nigeria
By James Agberebi: Deportivo La Coruna goalkeeper Francis Uzoho has been invited for the first time to the Super Eagles squad ahead of the FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifier against Algeria in Constantine, on November 10 and the Argentina friendly four days …

