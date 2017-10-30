Deportivo Confirm Uzoho’s Super Eagles Call-up For Algeria, Argentina Clashes – Complete Sports Nigeria
Complete Sports Nigeria
Deportivo Confirm Uzoho's Super Eagles Call-up For Algeria, Argentina Clashes
By James Agberebi: Deportivo La Coruna goalkeeper Francis Uzoho has been invited for the first time to the Super Eagles squad ahead of the FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifier against Algeria in Constantine, on November 10 and the Argentina friendly four days …
