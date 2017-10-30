Deportivo Confirm Uzoho’s Super Eagles Call-up For Algeria, Argentina Clashes

By James Agberebi: Deportivo La Coruna goalkeeper Francis Uzoho has been invited for the first time to the Super Eagles squad ahead of the FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifier against Algeria in Constantine, on November 10 and the Argentina friendly four days later.

Uzoho’s invitation was confirmed by Deportivo La Coruna on their verified Twitter handle on Monday.

“Francis Uzoho will make his debut with the senior national team of Nigeria,” Deportivo wrote on their handle.

Depprtivo added on their website: “Francis Uzoho, the goalkeeper who recently made his official debut in the RC Deportivo jersey, has been called for the first time by the Nigerian team, for the last qualifying match for the 2018 World Cup in Russia and a friendly match.

“Francis, who made his debut in LaLiga Santander two weeks ago in Eibar and continued in the home game against Girona, has been called by the Federation of Nigeria for matches against Algeria and Argentina, on November 10 and 14, respectively.

“Nigeria, already qualified for the final phase of the World Cup next summer, will close the qualifying campaign against Algeria at the Chahid Hamlaou stadium in Constantine (Algeria) on Friday 10 November. On Tuesday, November 14 Nigeria will play a friendly against Argentina at the Krasnodar Stadium in Krasnodar (Russia).

“The Blue and Whites goalkeeper must appear at the Nigeria camp in Morocco on Monday, November 6, after the weekend in which Deportivo will host Atletico de Madrid.”

Uzoho has made two league appearances for Deportivo so far in LaLiga.

He was one of the reserve goalkeepers for the Golden Eaglets when they won the FIFA U-17 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates in 2013.

This post was syndicated from Complete Sports Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

