‘Deposit N1billion and I’ll testify’ -Ex-President Jonathan tells Metuh

Following the witness summon issued against him by a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, ex-President Goodluck Jonathan who is scheduled to appear today as a defence witness in the trial of former spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Olisa Metuh, in an application filed yesterday by his lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, wants the court […]

The post ‘Deposit N1billion and I’ll testify’ -Ex-President Jonathan tells Metuh appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

