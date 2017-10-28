Deputy President William Ruto defends repeat presidential election – Kenya Broadcasting Corporation
|
Kenya Broadcasting Corporation
|
Deputy President William Ruto defends repeat presidential election
Kenya Broadcasting Corporation
Deputy president William Ruto has defended the repeat presidential election saying it was an endorsement of the jubilee administration by the electorate. In an exclusive interview with American broadcaster CNN, Ruto defended the numbers of those who …
Kenya: Ruto – We Expect Uhuru to Be Sworn in
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!