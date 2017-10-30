Development Bank of Nigeria to lend N5bn to over 20,000 MSMEs









Nigeria’s Development Bank (DBN) is to lend some N5 billion, long term money to over 20,000 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in commencement of its first mandate – lending activities to the MSMEs. The loan would be disbursed through three selected Participating Financial Institutions, including Fortis Microfinance Bank, LAPO Microfinance Bank and NPF Microfinance…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Development Bank of Nigeria to lend N5bn to over 20,000 MSMEs appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

