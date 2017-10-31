Development fund launched for capital market

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC ) on Monday launched the Nigerian Capital Market Development Fund to provide funding for the developmental initiatives of the capital market. According to the former Chairman of the commission, Dr. Suleyman Ndanusa, is imperative as it will spur the growth of the capital market and the Nigerian economy. The …

The post Development fund launched for capital market appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

