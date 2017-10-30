Diamond Bank grows profit by 71 per cent in 9 months – Daily Post Nigeria
NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
Diamond Bank grows profit by 71 per cent in 9 months
Daily Post Nigeria
Diamond Bank Plc, on Monday, laid its Q3 2017 financial scorecard on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), displaying moderate growth in key financial parameters despite the lull trailing economic activity after the country exited recession.
Diamond Bank delivers earnings, profit growth
3rd Quarter Results
