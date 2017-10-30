Dlamini: New grant payment system to eliminate fraud – Eyewitness News
Eyewitness News
Dlamini: New grant payment system to eliminate fraud
Eyewitness News
Bathabile Dlamini has announced the department will again procure external service providers to assist the Post Bank in paying grants. FILE: Telecommunications and Postal Services Minister Siyabonga Cwele (left) and Social Development Minister …
