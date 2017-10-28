“Don’t judge me based on what I post on social media” – Iyanya

Singer Iyanya has, in an interview with Punch said he’s doing just as fine as he used to, contrary to what people believe. Iyanya asked that people not judge him solely on what he puts on his social media. “I show you only what I want you to see,” he said. He has a life different from what he …

The post “Don’t judge me based on what I post on social media” – Iyanya appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

