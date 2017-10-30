Early team news: United v Benfica – ManUtd.com (blog)
Early team news: United v Benfica
Jose Mourinho has told journalists he can play Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford together, but the Manchester United manager naturally did not reveal his plans for the UEFA Champions League match against Benfica. Martial and Rashford have almost …
