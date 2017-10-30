Easyjet’s swoop on Air Berlin could build on position in German capital – The Times
|
The Times
|
Easyjet's swoop on Air Berlin could build on position in German capital
The Times
Easyjet's swoop on part of Air Berlin's operations was confirmed yesterday, raising hopes that the budget carrier can build on its dominant position in the German capital. Shares in Easyjet rose by almost 2 per cent as investors showed that they were …
EasyJet Takes Over Air Berlin's Tegel Base
EasyJet agrees Air Berlin operations deal
EasyJet signs agreement to buy chunk of Air Berlin's business for £35m
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!