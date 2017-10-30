Ebonyi Governor renames Township Stadium after state’s oldest man
By Richard Elesho Old age has been rewarded in Ebonyi State. Governor of the State, David Umahi has renamed the Abakaliki Township Stadium after the late Ngele Oruta, said to be the oldest man in the state. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 112-year-old Oruta was buried on Friday at Amagu-Izzi, in the Abakaliki Local Government Area of the state.
