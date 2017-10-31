Economic Plumet: Edo Assembly approves reduction of 2017 budget

Jethro Ibileke/Benin Edo State House of Assembly on Monday approved a downward review of the state’s 2017 budget from N153.18 billion as passed in February to N127.92 billion.

