Edo Assembly approves reduction of 2017 budget

The Edo House of Assembly on Monday approved a downward review of the state’s 2017 budget, as proposed by the executive arm of government.

It will be recalled that Gov. Godwin Obaseki, had on Oct. 16, wrote to the house to approve the budget’s reduction from N153.18 billion as passed in February to N127.92 billion.

In the reviewed bill, the government slashed the recurrent expenditure from N76.5 billion to N66.9 billion, while the capital expenditure was also reduced from N76.6 billion to N61.8 billion.

Moving the motion for the consideration of the bill, the Majority Leader, Roland Asoro (APC -Orihionmwon South), said the reduction in the budget was to allow the state government meet the prevailing economic realities.

He also explained that the reduction was due to the dwindling allocations from the Federation Account, arising from the fall in oil prices at the international market.

The Deputy Speaker, Victor Edoror (APC – Esan Central) seconded the motion.

The house unanimously adopted the motion.

The Speaker, Kabiru Adjoto, said that the 2017 Appropriation Act had to be reviewed downward because of dwindling revenue.

‘‘We are reviewing the budget downward to reflect the reality of the nation’s economy,” he said.

House rules 20, 27, 42 43 44 and 45 were suspended to enable the lawmakers consider the bill.

The post Edo Assembly approves reduction of 2017 budget appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

