Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Edo plans laws against human trafficking, on sensitisation campaign

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Edo State Government has disclosed plans to enact laws against human trafficking, as part of the ongoing measures to tackle illegal migration and drastically reduce the trade in human beings.

Prostitutes leave an hotel in Benin City, capital of Edo State, southern Nigeria, on March 29, 2017.
In Benin City, Nigeria’s capital of illegal migration, no one says the word “prostitution”. The word on the street for the young girls who leave for Italy or France is “hustling”. About 37,500 Nigerians arrived in Italy by boat in 2016, more than from any other African country, and most of them were from the southern city, the capital of Edo state.
/ AFP PHOTO

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The state Attorney General/Commissioner for Justice and Chairperson of the Edo State Taskforce on Human Trafficking, Prof. Yinka Omorogbe, disclosed this at the flag-off of a state-wide sensitisation workshop on human trafficking and illegal migration, held at Idogbo, the Headquarters of Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area.

Prof. Omorogbe said, “the state government is working on a law to ensure perpetrators who aid human trafficking and illegal migration are sentenced to jail without the option of fine. All hands must be on deck to support this drive in curtailing the menace, which has damaged the reputation of the state.”

The Edo State Taskforce on Human Trafficking is a collaboration of the state government and international agencies such as the European Union. It is aimed at rebranding the state as an investment destination with human resources potential.

Prof. Omorogbe said instead of youths to take to illegal migration, they should rather take advantage of the state government’s initiative on job creation, as the state is already setting up technical centres for skills acquisition.

The Enogie of Ukhiri, a community in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area, Bar. Godwin Aigbe, commended the state government’s efforts in organising the sensitisation workshop to enlighten youths on the dangers of human trafficking and illegal migration.

Bar. Aigbe said “youths should take advantage of the government’s job initiative by registering on the state job portal, which will avail them better opportunities than embarking on treacherous illegal journey to Europe.”

The post Edo plans laws against human trafficking, on sensitisation campaign appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.