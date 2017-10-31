EGCDF projects complement FG’s devt plan for N-Delta —Minister

By Gab Ejuwa

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Pastor Usani Usani, has stated that the development initiatives of Egbema and Gbaramatu Communities Development Foundation, EGCDF, complement the efforts of the states and Federal Government in developing the Niger Delta region.

The Minister who stated this during the commissioning of Azama Zion community concrete jetty and Egbema Heritage Guest House, built by the EGCDF in Warri North Local Government Area, Delta State, yesterday, stated that the projects commissioning was the actual execution of the signed GMoU between the NNPC/Chevron joint venture and EGCDF in 2016.

The Minister, represented by Adele-Kalio John, stated that the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs is also involved in the development process through its membership of the Community Engagement Management Board as well as the Resource, Mobilization and Advocacy Committee.

