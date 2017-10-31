EKSU killings: Fayose reads riot act to cultists, kidnappers

Ekiti State Governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose, has said there is no hiding place for those involved on cult activities and kidnapping in the state. This is just as he gave security agencies in the state the marching order to fish out those involved in the killing of two students of the Ekiti State University (EKSU), […]

EKSU killings: Fayose reads riot act to cultists, kidnappers

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

