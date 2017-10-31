EKSU killings: Fayose reads Riot Act to cultists, kidnappers

Ekiti State Governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose, has said there is no hiding place for those involved on cult activities and kidnapping in the state, saying the long arm of the law will soon catch up with them.

This is just as he gave security agencies in the state the marching order to fish out those involved in the killing of two students of the Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti.

The Governor said he will eject cultists from tertiary institutions in the state just in the same way he ended herdsmen menace in Ekiti

He stated this in Ado-Ekiti while featuring in an interview programme on state radio and television.

In a statement on Tuesday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi, the governor also said security agents had been placed on the alert to secure some points in the state that some people wanted to turn to kidnapping spots.

The governor, who expressed disgust at penultimate Monday’s killing Ojo Segun and the killing this week’s Monday of Ayodele Temilade, both of EKSU, vowed that the culprits would not go unpunished, adding that the state assembly will enact a law soon to prohibit cultism in the state.

“We won’t allow anybody to tarnish the image of EKSU and the state. We have been experiencing peace in the state and the recent killings are condemnable. The police will surely fish out the perpetrators. I won’t allow anybody to turn the institution to a place of bloodshed.

” I have told the management of the institution to stamp out cult activities. People sent to go and study should face their studies squarely. Also, security agents are monitoring the activities of some bad eggs who want to turn Ogotun-Igbaraoke-Ikere axis and Oye-Imojo-Ayede axis to kidnappers’ areas of operation. We are on top of the situation and there is no hiding place for criminal elements in the state,” he said.

While urging the public not to aid or abet criminals and their activities, he added that some dedicated telephone lines had been made available for them to contact the police.

The lines are 09030002151, 09030002161 and 08062336577.

On the declining allocation to the state, Fayose accused the Federal Government of borrowing to fund its activities and using the income accruing to all tiers of government to service and repay such loans.

He added that he had taken the FG to court on the matter.

He stated that the N2.4 billion that the state government got this month was not enough to pay workers’ salaries, while what came to the 16 local governments would also not be able to meet their statutory obligations.

On the rancour free atmosphere prevailing in the political cycle, Fayose said he was never out to hunt any perceived enemy and warned the opposition not to heat the polity with blatant lies and propaganda.

He promised to set up a Public Complaint Commission before leaving office for the public to have means of expressing their views about issues and having a shoulder to lean on.

On his presidential ambition, the governor said he was not chasing shadows and urged doubting Thomases to wait until then.

He expressed optimism that the Peoples Democratic Party and his preferred candidate, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, would win the 2018 governorship election in the state.

