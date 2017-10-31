Pages Navigation Menu

Emir Sanusi launches first Islamic Insurance company in Nigeria

The Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammad Sanusi 11, on Monday launched the first Islamic insurance company in Nigeria, tagged ‘Jaiz Takaful Insurance’. The Emir at the event in Kano disclosed that the introduction of the system in Nigeria was a welcome development to contribute towards boosting the country’s economy. According to him, the policy, which […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

