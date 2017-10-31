Emir Sanusi Launches Nigeria’s First Islamic Insurance Company – The Whistler
Emir Sanusi Launches Nigeria's First Islamic Insurance Company
The 14th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has launched Nigeria's first Islamic insurance company. The company, 'Jaiz Takaful Insurance', was unveiled on Monday at an event in Kano. Speaking at the event, Sanusi hailed the initiative, calling it a …
