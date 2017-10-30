Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Emulate Balarabe Musa – Buhari tells Nigerian politicians

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari has called on politicians and other citizens to emulate Alhaji Balarabe Musa’s virtuous life of honesty, integrity, selflessness and patriotism in order to make Nigeria achieve progress. Malam Garba Shehu, the President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, in a statement issued in Abuja yesterday, said Buhari made the call in […]

Emulate Balarabe Musa – Buhari tells Nigerian politicians

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.