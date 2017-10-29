Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Engage in philanthropy, Ohanaeze Chairman tells Ndigbo

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

By Tony Nwankwo

It was awards galore at the expansive C. Courtesy Garden, 6th Avenue, Festac Town, last weekend, as Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Amuwo Odofin, organised the Igbo Colloquium and Awards ceremony 2017, to honour sons and daughters of the area who had distinguished themselves in their chosen fields, particularly philanthropists.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Award recipients included Chief Leo Okafor Cosmos Ikechukwu Okoli, Chief (Dr.) Mrs. Tochi Ntodenke, Alex Obiodunukwe, Nze Basil E. Osuokwu, Chief Augustine Ojukwu, among others.

In his opening address, Chairman, Ohanaeze Amuwo Odofin, Chief Ammanuel Chukwuakalika Mmadu, said the uniqueness of the Igbo people in virtually all human endeavours made honouring them eventful, as there were many competing interests and disciplines to choose from. “We looked at integrity, commitment to Igbo cause, philanthropy and development orientation.  We looked at people creating jobs for our youths, people in arts, engineering, oil and gas, our sons and daughters who had contributed in nation building, especially in Amuwo-Odofin since 1998.

According to an issue paper, Ohanaeze serves for collective leadership, to promote and advance Igbo language and  culture, dignity among Ndigbo and ability to liaise with government to ensure social economic development of Igbo people in the area.

The post Engage in philanthropy, Ohanaeze Chairman tells Ndigbo appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.