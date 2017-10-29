Engage in philanthropy, Ohanaeze Chairman tells Ndigbo

By Tony Nwankwo

It was awards galore at the expansive C. Courtesy Garden, 6th Avenue, Festac Town, last weekend, as Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Amuwo Odofin, organised the Igbo Colloquium and Awards ceremony 2017, to honour sons and daughters of the area who had distinguished themselves in their chosen fields, particularly philanthropists.

Award recipients included Chief Leo Okafor Cosmos Ikechukwu Okoli, Chief (Dr.) Mrs. Tochi Ntodenke, Alex Obiodunukwe, Nze Basil E. Osuokwu, Chief Augustine Ojukwu, among others.

In his opening address, Chairman, Ohanaeze Amuwo Odofin, Chief Ammanuel Chukwuakalika Mmadu, said the uniqueness of the Igbo people in virtually all human endeavours made honouring them eventful, as there were many competing interests and disciplines to choose from. “We looked at integrity, commitment to Igbo cause, philanthropy and development orientation. We looked at people creating jobs for our youths, people in arts, engineering, oil and gas, our sons and daughters who had contributed in nation building, especially in Amuwo-Odofin since 1998.

According to an issue paper, Ohanaeze serves for collective leadership, to promote and advance Igbo language and culture, dignity among Ndigbo and ability to liaise with government to ensure social economic development of Igbo people in the area.

