Enugu expects over 5,000 personnel for Nov. 4 LG Polls- CP

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Mohammed Danmalam, has said that over 5,000 security personnel will be deployed for the Enugu State Local Government polls on Nov. 4. He said that the personnel would be drawn from the various security agencies working in the state.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

