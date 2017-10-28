Enyeama not listed by Lille for tomorrow’s home tie vs Marseille – SCORE NIGERIA (blog)
SCORE NIGERIA (blog)
Enyeama not listed by Lille for tomorrow's home tie vs Marseille
Contrary to expectations, French Ligue 1 side Lille have not listed Vincent Enyeama on their 18-man matchday squad for tomorrow's home game against Olympique Marseille. Enyeama, 35, whose return to international football with Nigeria remains a subject …
Why we recalled Enyeama to first team — Lille CEO
