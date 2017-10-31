Everton To Make Approach For Burnley Manager Sean Dyche

Everton are interested in Sean Dyche becoming their new manager and are likely to make an approach for the Burnley manager in the next 24 hours

Everton have lost both their games since they sacked Ronald Koeman last week and are in the bottom three in the Premier League with eight points from their first 10 games.

Sean Dyche’s Burnley side beat Newcastle 1-0 on Monday Night

When asked about the vacant managerial role at Goodison Park after his side’s 1-0 victory over Newcastle on Monday night Dyche remained tight-lipped on his future.

“I just keep getting on with my job, simple as that,” Dyche told Sky Sports, when asked what he would do if a call came in from Everton.

“We just keep getting on with it. That’s my focus and my team’s focus. We have to do planning of course, but generally we take each game as it comes, we work on that, then we process the information, debrief it and we move forward again and keep that clarity of thought. That’s how we keep going.”

Since joining Burnley in 2012, Dyche has experienced great success at Turf Moor, helping guide the club to two Premier League promotions.

The post Everton To Make Approach For Burnley Manager Sean Dyche appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

