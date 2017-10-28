Eze Ndigbo Tasks Aare Onakakanfo Designate Gani Adams On Peace

BY OGUNTADE ISMAILA, Lagos

The Lagos State Council of Eze Ndigbo and the Igbo residents in Lagos have urged the new Aare Onakakanfo, Chief Gani Adams to use his position to promote peace and unity not only amongst his people but in the entire country.

This was contained in a letter signed by His Royal Highness(HRH) Ezeoha, Dr Pat Eneh (jp), the Secretary Ndi Ezeigbo of Lagos State to convey their message of felicitation to the newly programmes Aare Onakakanfo .

They saluted the courage and steadfastness of the Alaafin of Oyo to have overlooked money and political antecedents as strong factors in determining the Generalissimo of Yorubaland.

According to the statement, “ it is obvious that the choice of Adams is factored on his commitment over the years to being in the fore front of those who defend the interest of Yoruba race.

“No doubt a lot of factors come into play in the choice of the mother of all Chieftaincy title in Yorubaland.

“We have a longstanding relationship with the Aare Ona Kakanfo Designate, we have trust in his ability to promote and ensure peaceful coexistence between the Yorubas and Igbos.

“Adams, although a lover of Yoruba race, he is a leader who encourages other tribes to live in peace with each other”.

” That Adams, has bagged the highest and most demanding chieftaincy title in Yoruba land did not come to us as a surprise” the Council said.

He added that the activities of the new Aare Onakakanfo, overtime, in promoting culture and also preserve the integrity of the Yoruba race continue to be a thing of envy, especially to the Ndigbo.