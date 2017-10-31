Facebook user sleeps with his friend’s girlfriend then shares photo of their after s*x scene

Seems like this is the new trend now. Yet again, a Facebook slay king John ThankGod Jnr Costlyever took to Facebook to share a photo that looks like an after s*x scene of himself and that of his friend’s girlfriend. Though, who shared the photo did not give a caption, but from the comment spotted, …

The post Facebook user sleeps with his friend’s girlfriend then shares photo of their after s*x scene appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

